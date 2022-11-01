1970

Latitude Zero

  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure
  • Action

Release Date

December 3rd, 1970

Studio

Ambassador Productions

A massive underwater volcano erupts and puts a group of investigative scientists in danger. They are rescued by an atomic super submarine named The Alpha under the command of Captain McKenzie. The group is quickly taken to a vast underwater city known as Latitude Zero, a fantastic, Atlantean type utopia, a world beneath the ocean with its own sun. It is soon discovered that Captain McKenzie is at war with the evil Dr. Malic, a cruel scientist who wishes to rule mankind all the while conducting genetic experiments on humans and animals. Malic sends his agents to kidnap Dr. Okada, a human scientist who has created a serum that can immunize exposure to radiation.

Cast

Joseph CottenCapt. Craig McKenzie / Cmdr. Glenn McKenzie
Cesar RomeroDr. Malic / Lt. Hastings
Akira TakaradaDr. Ken Tashiro
Patricia MedinaLucretia
Masumi OkadaDr. Jules Masson
Richard JaeckelPerry Lawton

