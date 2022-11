Not Available

Train travel, sky maps observed with a magnifying glass, dance on a wire, spinning tops, attractions, rides, terrestrial globe, discs, dance, Luna Park, big night wheel, fireworks, bungee jumping make up various sequences that evoke Newtonian physics and cause spinning and dizziness. "Escaping from gravitation, defying gravity, defeating the circular march of bodies in space, are we able today to achieve a new revolution?"