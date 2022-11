Not Available

Found Footage on the Lapanday guards oppressively shooting at the local farmers in December 2016. First shown as Directed By: Nathan Aura for WALA's (Windang Aesthetic Labor Army) Group exhibition titled Slaverlands. The exhibition focuses on the crimes committed against the farmers by the companies Lapanday Food Corporation, Central Azucarrera de Tarlac (CAT) and Agrikulto Inc.