Although Breastfeeding is a natural process, it is mostly a learned art. Obstacles are the norm, but it is the best start that a mother can give her new baby. Breastfeeding benefits both mothers and babies, it protects babies from disease, and women who have nursed have substantially lower rates of breast cancer. Like the other two video classes in this series, 'Laugh and Learn About Childbirth' and 'Laugh and Learn About Newborn Baby Care', 'Laugh and Learn About Breastfeeding' is a comprehensive, fun and entertaining way to learn everything you need to know to have a pleasant Breastfeeding experience. On her new DVD, Sheri Bayles, RN shares her experiences, gives tips and strategies to avoid Breastfeeding obstacles, explains latch on, holds and positions, especially for breastfeeding twins, pumping, diet, and setting up a schedule that let's you get a good night of sleep. Best of all, in her class you get to watch and learn with real live demonstrations of all the techniques.