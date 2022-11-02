Laugh and Learn about Childbirth, 2nd Edition

Not Available

'Laugh and Learn About Childbirth', America's # 1 Childbirth Class, is the first video in a series of educational classes for pregnant couples, and the only comprehensive childbirth course on the market. This new 2 DVD-Set is completely updated. All aspects of labor and delivery are covered, including pain relieving options, the entire Lamaze training with one breathing technique and natural childbirth, and for the first time everything you need to know about Cord Blood Banking. Like the other two video classes in this series, 'Laugh and Learn About Breastfeeding' and 'Laugh and Learn About Newborn Baby Care', 'Laugh and Learn About Childbirth' is also a fun and entertaining way to learn everything you need to know to have a pleasant pregnancy, labor and delivery. The classes are taught by award winning childbirth expert Sheri Bayles, RN, in six easy lessons, perfect for watching at your own pace in the comfort and convenience of your own home.