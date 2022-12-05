Laugh for 24 Hours

Not Available

Bong-tshio is your ordinary countryside grandma, raising four kids in an impoverished environment; however, the kids that grew up and started their own families do not respect her, fostering her in turns for one month, while bargaining with each other about the number of days in different months. But the optimistic Bong-tshio always just laughed it off. Until one day, she got lost and wandered into a police station, and then accidentally won the top prize of the lottery. Her children began to look for her desperately, rushing back to their old place in the countryside, and kicked off a ridiculous competition of filial piety.