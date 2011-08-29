2011

The story line is based on life’s struggles in the inner city. How does one understand and protect young people; how do you manage to keep a roof over your head when you lose your job; how do you separate true love from a deceiver? A family that receives redemption and a neighborhood that comes together with hope, love and respect are demonstrated. As all of Mr. Perry’s stage productions have been in the past, this entertaining experience is full of great laughter, high quality singing and you certainly will leave the theatre full of encouragement. As they say during difficult times, you have to "Laugh To Keep From Crying"!