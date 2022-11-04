Laughing Dead

Not Available

A young junkie emerges half dead out of a toxic river not knowing where he is or how he got there. His name is Hunter, and he can't possibly imagine the nightmarish reality he is about to face...and why. The landscape is a diseased post-apocalyptic Los Angeles populated by cannibalistic mutants, heavily armed survivalists and a terror-stricken citizenry that dares not wander the streets at night. This literal "hell on Earth" is controlled by Vincent, a genocidal madman who is even worse than he seems...a monstrous, ages-old vampire that has transformed the city into a human blood-farm and slaughterhouse. As Hunter battles to stay alive amidst the homicidal carnage and bloody spectacle of daily life, nothing could prepare him for his encounter with Vincent, the terrifying truth of his own existence, and a vampiric journey of lust, power and addiction that can only lead to utter horror and annihilation!