Not Available

"Laughing fishes gave me a lift is a meditation on the time I spent in the Yukon, Canada, this winter. Every day of the three months I lived there was marked by going out onto the ice of the Yukon River and collecting sound recordings. The images followed. The film reflects on the vastness of the white expanse, the punctual yet overarching human presence in this landscape, the dialogue between a personal, physical relationship that one is bound to have by living on this land and the unfading notion of a romantic wilderness associated with it." -Alisa Vostikalp