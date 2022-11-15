Not Available

Laughing Matters...More! is a reality-based romp that blends the routines from four of lesbian stand-up comics with personal interviews. It features Elvira Kurt, a Second City alum named Canadian Female Comic of the Year and writer for Ellen DeGeneres; Sabrina Matthews, a regularly featured performer on Comedy Central; Renee Hicks, the first African- American woman nominated Best Female Stand-up at the American Comedy Awards; and the Southern-Baptist-lesbian-mom-turned-crossover-comic, Vickie Shaw. This film takes a "reality" approach to showcasing the comics, capturing their on-stage performances, and their personas off-stage in behind-the-scenes footage, one-on-one interviews and recurring segments where all four converge for spontaneous and improvised discourse.