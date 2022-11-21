Laughing Matters... Next Gen

Not Available

After searching for nearly a year before casting for the fourth installment in her award-winning LAUGHING MATTERS series, director Andrea Meyerson has put together an outstanding cast of the new up and coming comics on the LGBT comedy circuit. Shot in her winning formula that interweaves stand-up material with candid interviews, viewers are given the opportunity to at once laugh and simultaneously meet the person behind the comedy. Featuring Edison Apple, Gloria Bigelow, Ryan Hill, Daniel Leary, Bridget McManus and Amy Tee, all delivering performances so hilarious, you will soon forget they're the new kids on the block!