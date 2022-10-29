Not Available

Laughing Target

  • Animation
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Victor Entertainment

Things couldn't have seemed better for Shiga Yuzuru, your average teenage high-schooler. The captain of the school archery team, he's going steady with teammate and classmate Satomi. He had almost forgotten that he had been betrothed to his cousin, Shiga Azusa, when he was only 6... but all this changes when his aunt dies a peculiar and unnatural death. Now arriving to claim what she feels is rightfully hers, only Satomi stands in Azusa's way... and with the mysterious and frightening powers that Azusa brings, Satomi won't stand in her way for long!

Cast

Hiromi TsuruShiga Azusa
Yoku ShioyaShiga Yuzuru
Kumiko TakizawaYuzuru's mother
Takahiro HiraiYuzuru's father
Toshiko SawadaAzusa's mother
Ai SatôSatomi's mother

View Full Cast >

Images