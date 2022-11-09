Not Available

In Fuerabamba, according to the myth, the land dried up since, in ancient times, the world of the community was captured by the Iberian conquerors and taken prisoner in the Pamparqui ranch. For this reason, the Fuerabambinos lost their status as farmers and became rustlers. During all the stages of the hacienda to free the prisoner god and recover their status as farmers, they were always rejected. Laúlico, head of the community, makes decisions at the hacienda but then finds himself and his people once again.