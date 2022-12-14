Laundry Show

Not Available

Uki or familiarly called Kokoh chooses to resign from his office to set up a laundry business. At the beginning, he has to deal with his employees who have various ridiculous personalities: Tiur, a receptionist who is very ignorant, Kendi and Deden who always make troubles at the ironing table .. However, Kokoh's biggest challenge is unexpected competition from Agustina, who suddenly sets up a laundry business right in front of her kiosk. Now, Kokoh must choose between business or the seed of love that slowly begins to grow.