Laundry Show

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

MVP Pictures

Uki or familiarly called Kokoh chooses to resign from his office to set up a laundry business. At the beginning, he has to deal with his employees who have various ridiculous personalities: Tiur, a receptionist who is very ignorant, Kendi and Deden who always make troubles at the ironing table .. However, Kokoh's biggest challenge is unexpected competition from Agustina, who suddenly sets up a laundry business right in front of her kiosk. Now, Kokoh must choose between business or the seed of love that slowly begins to grow.

