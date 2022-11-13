Laura & Marsha

Not Available

Laura and Marsha are best friends since high school. Although their characteristics are way too different: Laura is a single mother, living with her mother since her husband left her without explanation, while Marsha, is a free-spirited girl who never worries about anything. One day, Marsha plans a trip to Europe, Laura refuses at first, but finally agrees to join on one condition: that Marsha follows her set of rules. Their friendship is tested when they argue and realize they lived with a truth left behind.