A falling star changes the life of 7-year-old Laura in this award-winning animated German film based on Klaus Baumgart's popular children's book series. Lonely and friendless after moving to the city with her family, Laura finds an unexpected companion in a star that tumbles from the sky. She nurses and befriends the broken, homesick star -- which happens to be magic and can bring toys to life -- and the two share many enchanting adventures.