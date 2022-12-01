Not Available

Laura's Passion

    A portrait of Laura Betti with archival footage and stories of friends: Bernardo Bertolucci remembers Laura in "Novecento" and in a lost sequence of "Last Tango in Paris", Giacomo Marramao and Walter Siti dwell on the relationship with Pier Paolo Pasolini, Francesca Archibugi remembers a precious friend, Michelle Kokosowski and Jack Lang talk about the successful and mutual love for France, Piero Tosi and Paolo Poli remember her youth, Jacqueline Risset her private life, Valentino Parlato her civic passion, Renato Nicolini recaps her difficult relationship with institutions, Filippo Crivelli remembers the singer. Views that seek to reconstruct the figure of an exceptional artist, unusual and contradictory.

