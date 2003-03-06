2003

Laurel Canyon

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 6th, 2003

Studio

Antidote Films

Laurel Canyon focuses on Sam and Alex, a pair of upper-middle class lovebirds from the East Coast who relocate to Los Angeles. Enter Jane, Sam's estranged mother, a successful record producer, who's more than willing to put the couple up in her lavish digs. As Sam and Alex settle in at Jane's, they gradually lose their straight-and-narrow approach to life and begin to experiment.

Cast

Christian BaleSam
Kate BeckinsaleAlex
Natascha McElhoneSara
Alessandro NivolaIan McKnight
Lou BarlowFripp
Russell PollardRowan

View Full Cast >

Images