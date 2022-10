Not Available

Forged during the golden era of vaudeville and silent-screen slapstick, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy became one of the few teams to successfully transition to the more rigorous demands of talkies. This vintage collection contains some of the pair's early shorts, including their first screen appearance together in 1921's A Lucky Dog (a collaboration with pioneering producer Mack Sennett) and Yes, Yes, Nanette (1925), directed by