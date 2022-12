Not Available

Laurence Hunt was murdered at his Long Island beach house in 1945. His body was never found. In 2016, Carver Mendez and his boyfriend Graham, take a final trip to the cottage before Graham's family puts it up for sale. Though charming at first,the cottage soon reveals a darker side and after one particularly harrowing night,Carver comes to believe he's unintentionally summoned Laurence's ghost.