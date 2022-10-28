Not Available

Orphan Carding (Adrian Cabido) befriends Army Captain Samuel Corazon (Allen Dizon), who’s stationed in his town to root out the remaining Huk guerrillas. At the dance hall, Corazon woos dancer Lauriana (Bangs Garcia), and they soon move in together. The two become sort of surrogate parents for the orphan Carding, with Corazon teaching him the ways of men. But the soldier has a dark side, and Carding becomes witness to the violence occurring in their home, and a heinous act committed by the soldier on his common-law wife.