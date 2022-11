Not Available

Get ready for a non-stop celebration when you spend a Party Day with the Laurie Berkner Band! Join Laurie, Susie, Adam, and Bobby on a musical adventure as they travel to a Costume Party, a Birthday Party, and finally a Pajama Party. Dance, sing, and play along as the band tries on different costumes, hunts for the birthday cake, and jumps around in Pillowland. It's a fun-filled trip from beginning 'til bedtime!