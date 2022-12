Not Available

Xavier is a homosexual boy from France who came to Naples for a university erasmus. Here he met Fortuna, a young and beautiful Neapolitan, in a sentimental crisis after her last relationship. The two, initially in stark contrast, create a relationship that will be defined by Xavier as "laussesoreté". The mystery of this word will make their bond pure. It needs no relationship, no meat. it is essential only to try it.