With a story taken from the epic Indian poem "Ramayana," Lavakusa depicts the lives of the sons of Lord Rama (Rao C.S.R.) and his wife, the goddess Sita (Anjali Devi). The movie's source material is often cited as one of South Asia's most important texts and provides great insight into many aspects of Indian culture. Star Rao C.S.R. and Chittajalu Pullayya co-directed this film, the first Telugu-language movie released in color.