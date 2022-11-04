Not Available

Action & Adventure, Action Classics, Classic Westerns - U.S. Marshals "Nevada" Jack McKenzie (Johnny Mack Brown) and "Sandy" Hopkins (Raymond Hatton) go undercover to bust a gang of stagecoach robbers in this vintage Western serial. Nevada infiltrates the gang, while Sandy works as a cobbler in town, keeping an ear open for local gossip as they try to flush out the inside man tipping off the crooks. Directed by Lambert Hillyer, Law Men is one of many Western matinees featuring Brown and Hatton.