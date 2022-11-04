1942

Law of the Jungle

  Adventure
  Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 5th, 1942

Studio

Monogram Pictures

Nona Brooks, former member of a stranded theatrical troupe, earns a temporary living singing in a café in Duakwa, British Rhodesia, Africa. The café owner is secretly in league with two foreign agents with a goal of making the natives restless. American explorer Larry Mason leaves for the jungle with his servant, Jeff and a safari. Nona escapes the café into the jungle but is followed by the agents as, unknowing to her, she is carrying a report of the agent's activities. She joins the safari just as all hands are captured by a tribe of natives

Cast

Arline Judge
John 'Dusty' King
Mantan Moreland
Arthur O'Connell
C. Montague Shaw
Guy Kingsford

