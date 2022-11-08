Lawak Ker Der 2018

This year, Singapore comedian Gurmit Singh of Phua Chu Kang fame will be taking part, while a show regular, the award-winning actor-cum-comedian Afdlin Shauki, also returns. Also appearing is singer Zainal Abidin, who is presenting a musical comedy showing his funny side. Another well-known participant is Kumpulan Shiro, comprising funny duo Shahrol and Ajak, who are also the winners of season six of the hit comedy show, Raja Lawak. Playing hosts are comedians Sherry Al-Hadad and Shuk.
