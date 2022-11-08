Lawak Ker Der 2018

Not Available

This year, Sin­ga­pore co­me­dian Gur­mit Singh of Phua Chu Kang fame will be tak­ing part, while a show reg­u­lar, the award-win­ning ac­tor-cum-co­me­dian Afdlin Shauki, also re­turns. Also ap­pear­ing is singer Zainal Abidin, who is pre­sent­ing a mu­si­cal com­edy show­ing his funny side. An­other well-known par­tic­i­pant is Kumpu­lan Shiro, com­pris­ing funny duo Shahrol and Ajak, who are also the win­ners of sea­son six of the hit com­edy show, Raja Lawak. Play­ing hosts are co­me­di­ans Sherry Al-Hadad and Shuk.