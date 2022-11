Not Available

This is the story of an addiction and an addict - a life addicts looking for propinquity to the death. Werner King was one of the business heroes of the new economy. With his movie trading company Helkon he saw himself as a global player. The gifted skier and former sailing champion loved speed and risk - professional and private. With luck and irrepressible will, he survived an avalanche in 1993. November 2000 he flies again to the deep snow skiing, it will be his last start.