Lawless Range

2016

Brothers, Sean and Tommy Donnelly live and work in modern day Texas. Tommy has always been troubled and Sean has always been there to help him but when Tommy gets himself $6,000 in debt there's not much Sean can do. The money is owed to some very dangerous people and neither Sean nor Tommy has a spare dime. Worse, at every turn, Tommy manages to find a way to exacerbate their already difficult position. The situation escalates to the point where Sean is faced with a decision: stand by his brother or give up on him once and for all.