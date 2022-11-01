Lawn Chairs and Living Rooms

Not Available

This documentary follows singer-songwriter Brian Vander Ark, front man for the platinum-selling '90s band 'The Verve Pipe' as he embarks on his annual ambitious, intimate solo tour of the US. Follow Brian as he travels throughout his home state of Michigan, playing backyard concerts for his fans. We discover that the former rock-star has created a way to connect with the people who love his music most by checking his ego at the door and becoming an artist who makes a living on his own terms.