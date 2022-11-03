Lawyer Lawyer

Not Available

Stephen Chow plays a selfish yet in some places kind hearted barrister who tricks his servant in doing things for his own benefit. Eric Kot playing the servant is misguided by what he thinks is love and leaves Chow vowing that he will never need Chow's help again in life. Shortly afterwards Kot gets into some big trouble (due to be executed) with the British and calls on Chow for help. Chow tries to help his client, but is fish out of water when he has to fight this court room case according to western rules.