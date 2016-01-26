Lazer Team

In the late 1970's, the SETI project received a one time signal from outer space. It looked exactly as theorists thought a communication from an alien civilization would -- unfortunately it has never been decoded. Or so we were told. Unbeknownst to the general public the signal was translated and told us two things: 1) We are not alone. 2) The galaxy is a dangerous place.
|Alan Ritchson
|Adam
|Gavin Free
|Woody
|Michael Jones
|Zach
|Burnie Burns
|Hagan
|Colton Dunn
|Herman
|Alexandria Deberry
|Mindy
