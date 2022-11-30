Laz's Whippin' Kitchen

Not Available

Lazarus Melon, everyoneâs favorite television chef, is plagued with a constant need to better himself. Everyone in the world will tell Laz heâs the best. Heâs funny, charismatic, and he makes the most phenomenal carrot cake. Like Lazarus, we each surround ourselves with people who we love and who love us. But in this world of access and excess, where critics don the veil of anonymity, each of us must learn to regard our own critiques. This film serves as a reminder to all of us: Do not take it so hard. Life is filled with itâs little miseries. Each of us, in our own way, must learn to deal with adversity in a mature and adult fashion.