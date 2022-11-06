Not Available

A lethargic Farina lounges about, waited upon by his girlfriend Trellis and half-minding his baby brother. Meanwhile, the rest of the gang are preparing their younger brothers and sisters for entry in a baby contest - including Joe's unsubtle attempt to pass off eleven-year-old Chubby as an infant. When Farina learns about the contest, he slowly begins bathing and dressing his younger brother, only to learn from Joe on the way to the contest that whole thing was actually over a month ago.