"Lazy Guy" is a look at the life of many youth and their families in Montenegro's capital city, Podgorica. Through the story of a young man struggling to find a job, the film attempts to show the culture, economic conditions of the country and how the normalization of corruption and dishonesty has led to despair and apathy."Lazy Guy" refers to the stereotyping of Montenegrins as lazy people. Through the experience of the main character, fighting against chronic hardship and disillusionment, in an environment knowing little prosperity, we should come to see the error of the label.