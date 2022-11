Not Available

An irreverent and comedic alt-history of the Lazy Susan (that spinning thing on the table at Chinese restaurants), and how one lazy, lazy woman changed the restaurant industry forever. Susan's family restaurant is in trouble: a competing restaurant, Soup Station, moves in next door and, powered by its ingenious innovation (self-serve soup!) business is slow. How can their traditional Chinese restaurant compete? From this humble beginning, the legend of Susan is born.