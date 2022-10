Not Available

LCD Soundsystem blew out their year-long farewell tour with a final hometown show that lasted 3 hours and 41 minutes, turning the sold out Madison Square Garden into a sweaty punk-disco rave. Supported by New York post-punk group Liquid Liquid as well as a handful of special guests, including The Juan MacLean, Reggie Watts and members of Arcade Fire, the electronic dance group pulled out 29 songs in total, including a rare performance of "45:33".