Le Baiser du Barbu

Benoit, an actor surviving on his barman wages, follows the advice of is his brother Frank - a former hockey player turned talent agent- and grows a beard to get a part in a dinner theatre play. Benoit's girlfriend Vicky, an ex dramaturge who now works as a librarian, finds it difficult to accept this latest development, as it will delay the couple's plan to purchase a condo from their friends Caro and Vincent, who manage a hair and beauty salon. But Benoit's beard seems to have magical powers: he suddenly has a great deal of success, while Vicky develops a mysterious allergy to her boyfriend's facial hair.