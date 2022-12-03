Le battement d'ailes d'un papillon

Not Available

WINGS OF BUTTERFLY (film about the unfinished film) "Three butterflies... Suddenly - two butterflies... And nobody has realized how the souls disappear..." Twenty-five years ago, in Kiev, his mother gave to the author a camcorder 16 mm. His friends and he, interested in cinema, started to make everyone own movie. Today, the camcorder has disappeared, as a part of the friends and the country where this happened. But the spools of the films shooted at that time stay. This new film tries to understand then the meaning of the initiated film, and perhaps, in a certain sense, to finish it...