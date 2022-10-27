Le Beau Serge

Francois (Jean-Claude Brialy) returns to his village after a long absence. He finds his friend Serge (Gérard Blain) who has married Yvonne, and has developed an alcohol problem after the death of their stillborn child. Serge has become an angry, bitter figure not unlike the roles of James Dean, refusing to face reality and adulthood and Francois must help him.
|Edmond Beauchamp
|Glomaud
|Gérard Blain
|Serge
|Jean-Claude Brialy
|François
|Bernadette Lafont
|Marie
|Michèle Méritz
|Yvonne
|Claude Cerval
|Priester
