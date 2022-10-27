1959

Le Beau Serge

  • Drama

Release Date

January 9th, 1959

Studio

Ajym Films

Francois (Jean-Claude Brialy) returns to his village after a long absence. He finds his friend Serge (Gérard Blain) who has married Yvonne, and has developed an alcohol problem after the death of their stillborn child. Serge has become an angry, bitter figure not unlike the roles of James Dean, refusing to face reality and adulthood and Francois must help him.

Cast

Edmond BeauchampGlomaud
Gérard BlainSerge
Jean-Claude BrialyFrançois
Bernadette LafontMarie
Michèle MéritzYvonne
Claude CervalPriester

