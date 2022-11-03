Le bolle di sapone

Not Available

While making fun of the frailty of an old lady in the street, a little devil is immediately taken home by the offended policeman who catches him carrying out his nasty prank. Arriving at the child’s home, the keeper of order vehemently lists the facts. However the scallywag doesn’t bow to authority and stands up to the policeman, even mocking his mother who he leaves in despair. But soap bubbles with a strange divinatory power help him to make amends. A film from the catalogues of the company founded by Arturo Ambrosio in Turin in 1904.