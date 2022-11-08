Le bonheur a encore frappé

Not Available

This comedy-drama by first-time director and scripter Jean-Luc Trotignant details the exploits of a crass, low-life family. Achille Pinglard (Jean-Luc Bideau) is a factory foreman and his wife Ginette (Michele Brousse) works in a porno theater. Together, they are driving their daughter up the wall. She vents her feelings in her private diary, which her parents often expropriate for their own use. Meanwhile, the son in the family finds himself without a room after his parents rent it out to someone else, and the grandmother is a demented alcoholic invalid.