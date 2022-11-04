Le bonheur est pour demain

Alain is a young man who has just left his parents and finds himself lost in Saint-Nazaire, a French coastal town whose main industry is shipbuilding. Alain arrives just as the liner SS France is under construction and he soon strikes up lasting friendships with dockyard workers. It is here that he also gets to meet the love of his life...
|Jacques Higelin
|Alain (as Jacques Igelin)
|Henri Crolla
|José
|Jean Martinelli
|Le Guen
|Gina Manès
|Thérèse
|Serge Rousseau
|Le jeune caréneur
