Le bonnet de Modibo

Newly retired from the civil service, Modibo is known for his honesty and has been called on to become the new chief of his home village. But he can't stand the intrigues and has other plans. Will he leave his family in the hands of those avid for power? Directed by: Boubakar Diallo (France/Burkina Faso, 2017) Cast: Ildevert Méda (Modibo), Issa Ouédraogo (Arzouma), O' Gus Kustu (Kayoure), Anatole Zabre Sougrinoma (Jean-François), Djamila Barry Warda (Nadia) Genre: comedy drama Awards: selected in the category "Panorama feature film" at the 2019 FESPACO (Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso)