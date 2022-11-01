Le canapé rouge

Not Available

Marie (Claire Borotra) has everything to be happy: has returned to his hometown with Marc (Bruno Solo), her husband, whom she adores. It has a new job, a new house even has a fun and engaging new friend, Nadia (Virginie jig). Only missing this magnificent red couch has seen in the window of the antique When he comes home the sofa of your dreams, once thought to be a gift from his friend. The next morning, Nadia found dead in his garage, has committed suicide. Marie decides to investigate on his own. But not always well to inquire into the intimate life of your best friend. In the game of cat and mouse never know who is the victim and who the executioner.