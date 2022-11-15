Le Château de Turing

Not Available

What characterizes the Turing machine is first of all its universality: the borders between the cognitive modes of man, animal and machine are abolished. Among all the possible Turing machines, the one Pierre Huyghe presents contains three methods of data processing: human, alive and artificial. Here, the spectator is himself a calculating being, leading his investigation under the retroactive control of the Hal computer - which, in addition, directs computing processes that culminate in generating and exposing visual art works.