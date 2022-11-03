Not Available

Le Chignon d'Olga

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Julien and Emma are brother and sister, living in rural France with their father, who writes children's books. Julien is a gifted pianist but the loss of his mother has sucked the joie de vivre out of him; his best friend Alice knows it although their platonic relationship is more about him supporting her in bad relationship choices than anything else. When he sees a beautiful woman called Olga in a bookstore, Julien is smitten and sets about to set up someway of impressing her and winning her affection.

Cast

Nathalie BoutefeuAlice
Florence Loiret CailleEmma
Serge RiaboukineGilles
Marc CittiPascal

