For the career of her husband, Irina has renounced her journalistic career and has become a housewife. After countless job-related processions, the two return to their hometown of Munich to finally start a family. When Reinhard has to leave for New York in the short term and leaves his wife with empty accounts and a debt mountain, Irina is forced to take the initiative for the first time. She founds a housekeeping agency. Her old school friend Frank stands by her side.