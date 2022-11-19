Le ciel de Paris

Not Available

Unrequited and unhappy love is one of the themes of this romantic drama. In the story, Suzanne (Sandrine Bonnaire) has had an affair which so traumatized her that she is out of the running, romantically. Perhaps that is why she is roommates with her gay best friend, Marc (Marc Fourastier). However, just because one isn't going out on dates doesn't mean never seeing or being seen by anyone, and, one day while swimming in a public pool, Suzanne is caught by surprise by a lovely young man. Her new acquaintance, Lucien (Paul Blain), begins to spend time with her and Marc. Romance blooms among the threesome: Marc falls in love with Lucien, but he is unlucky in that: Lucien and Suzanne have become lovers.