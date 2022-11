Not Available

A hospital room, a drip... At his sick father's bedside, in a final, silent showdown, Rachid B. recalls his strongest memories, those which, in the course of his life constructed him or drove him to the worst. From his childhood in Morocco to recollections of his homosexuality and rejection of Christianity, right up to his recent conversion to Islam, he gives an honest account of his life, his wanderings, and the splits that have marked it.